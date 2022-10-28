23-year-old arrested after admitting to downloading, sharing child porn online in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Palm Harbor man was arrested on Thursday for the possession of child pornography.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said detectives began an investigation in July after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being uploaded via the internet.

Clayton Hunter Bowman, through "various investigative techniques," was identified as the suspect uploading the content.

After being arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27, Bowman admitted that he was downloading child pornography and sharing it online.

PCSO added that child pornography files were also found on Bowman's phone.

Bowman is charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.