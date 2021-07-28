22 South Food Hall permanently closes after opening in April

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A South St. Pete food hall that recently opened its doors is now closed for good.

22 South opened in April with the hope of highlighting the city's diversity.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New food hall opens up in South St. Petersburg

In February, shortly before the opening, former Bucs player and 22 South partner Vincent Jackson died unexpectedly. According to a Facebook post on Wednesday, his sudden death and "the lack of desire by his Trust to continue" led to the closure.

"We’d like to thank our loyal customers and supporters who saw our vision in creating opportunities in our community and embraced it," 22 South wrote on Facebook. "We all learned through this how fragile life is and how much effect we have on each other."

The food hall says it's working with member chefs and staff to place them elsewhere.