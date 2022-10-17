Watch Now
2023 Skyway 10K registration days announced

WFTS
Posted at 12:37 PM, Oct 17, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.  — The sixth annual Skyway 10K bridge run will take place on March 12; the lottery process for general administration will open Oct. 24-31 at www.Skyway10K.com.

Lottery winners will be notified on November 4. According to a press release, 500 volunteers of last year's race will be eligible for early registration, which allows them to bypass the lottery system. Early registration will take place Oct. 17-31.

The annual event benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation, with 100% of proceeds going to the nonprofit.

General admission registration is $80 per person, non-refundable, with a total of 8,000 registration spots available; 7,500 of those spots are designated as general admission and the remaining 500 are designated for VIP admission, according to a press release.

VIP registration will cost $300 per person and features access to free food and drinks, VIP restrooms, a gaming area, and VIP swag at the VIP tent throughout race weekend, which includes the race expo and race day at Tropicana Field.

The 2022 race raised more than $652K for the Armed Forces Families Foundation, the release said.

