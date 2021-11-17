2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg tickets now on sale

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three-day tickets for the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are now on sale.

The annual event is scheduled to take place February 25-27, 2022, in downtown St. Petersburg. It will be the event's eighteenth year.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 727-898-4639. Prices start at $125 for reserved three-day grandstand seats and $60 for three-day general admission.

Junior pricing is also available for those 12 and under. Pit access and Firestone Paddock Passes can also be purchased.

"We’re just over three months from the green flag falling on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding race weekend. Fans should act now to secure the best seats with great sightlines of the racetrack set alongside the picturesque waterfront," said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Presented by RP Funding. “The downtown vibe and setting which St. Pete has to offer is hard to top in all of motorsports. We can’t wait to host this great event again with all the fans back.”

