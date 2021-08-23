Watch
2021 Election: St. Pete Council Districts

Covering Pinellas County
Posted at 5:55 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 05:55:01-04

On August 24, voters in St. Petersburg will decide on several city council positions, including districts 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8.

The election for districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 are for a full term of approximately four 4 Years, beginning the first Thursday in January 2022 and running through the second Thursday in January 2026.

The election for District 1 is being held to fill a vacancy that will occur when the resignation of the current Council Member for District 1 goes into effect on January 5, 2021. Accordingly, the election for district 1 is to fill the remainder of that Council Member’s current term, which runs through the first Thursday in January 2024.

