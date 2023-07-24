2 women injured in St. Pete shootout while driving

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said they are looking for the people involved in a shootout early Monday morning near the neighborhood off 23rd Street South, just five minutes south of Tropicana Field.

Christiana Dixon showed us a hole in the window of her car where she said a bullet came through.

“It was scary. I ain’t never been through nothing like that," said Dixon.

SPPD said the bullet hit Dixon's friend in the shoulder.

Dixon told us the bullet grazed the side of her forehead, but police said her injuries actually came from the broken glass.

“I didn’t know. I kinda like blacked out. And when I came to, that’s when I heard my sister calling my name and everybody calling my name. Then I heard a bunch of police and sirens and stuff like that,” said Dixon.

Dixon and her friend were caught in the crossfire.

“I can’t believe it happened. Not to me. I hear about it, but actually being in it. It’s a lot. It’s crazy,” said Dixon.

This could have been much worse for the people living in the apartments since most people were sleeping at the time.

One woman told us a bullet hit her closet next to her bed.

“It was scary when you don’t know what’s going on,” said resident Charles Rawls.

Rawls said it sounded like more than 30 shots went off.

“It was crazy. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t come out until the police came," said Rawls.

Dixon said she has a massive headache and her friend who was shot had surgery and is going to be OK.