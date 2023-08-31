2 students stabbed at Pinellas County high school, according to officials

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two students were stabbed at a high school in Pinellas County Thursday morning, officials said.

Officials said the Countryside High School students, who were stabbed around 11:20 a.m., have already been taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victims are in stable condition, and their parents have been notified.

A suspect is in custody, and the school is no longer in danger, according to officials. They did not say if the suspect was also a student.

Parts of the school are crime scenes, so students are being held in their classes to preserve those scenes.

Police are assisting with dismissal, which will begin at 1:25 p.m. Officials stated that parents who need to pick up their children can only enter off McMullen Booth Road and that dismissal of the daycare will be last.

