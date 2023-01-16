2 Pinellas County families get new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Terrina Allen is opening the door to a brand new beginning.

"Didn’t think that this day would ever come," said Allen.

On Monday, the hard-working single mother became a homeowner.

"We’ve been waiting for this moment for the longest time because of everything we’ve been through," said Allen.

And she’s been through a lot. The 45-year-old said she has rented her whole life, lived in poverty at times and has even had to stay at shelters.

"It’s been rough. It's definitely been rough," said Allen.

But thanks to Habitat for Humanity, she is unlocking the door to a life-changing new chapter.

"When we hand over the key like we did this morning, it's symbolic of breaking that cycle of poverty," said Mike Sutton, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity.

Two Pinellas County families received keys to their new homes on Monday. Receiving zero-interest loans on homes they otherwise would not be approved for, and with rents skyrocketing over the past few years, many families are in desperate need of the help.

"When they move into a Habitat home, we typically get them somewhere around $1,000 for their payment, taxes, and insurance, so there’s an immediate savings," said Sutton.

All Habitat home recipients complete a homebuyer program that teaches them how to manage money and pay back the loan.

Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco counties has helped nearly 800 families become homeowners since 1985. They say the mortgage payments are used to build even more homes.

Their goal is to help families end the cycle of poverty for future generations.