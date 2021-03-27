Menu

Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

2 people killed in St. Petersburg shooting

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
St. Petersburg shooting 3-27-21
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 22:18:29-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla- — St. Petersburg police say they have arrested a man for a shooting that killed two people early on March 27.

According to detectives, an altercation near 33rd St. near Fairfield Avenue S. between three men led to the shooting.

The shooter has been identified as Marquis Leonard Herring,26. Herring has been charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder. Possible additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation according to police.

The two victims have been identified as Alair J. Moncrieffe, 32, and Timothy Lemar Marshall, 50.

St. Pete shooting 3-27-21

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin