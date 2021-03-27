2 people killed in St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla- — St. Petersburg police say they have arrested a man for a shooting that killed two people early on March 27.

According to detectives, an altercation near 33rd St. near Fairfield Avenue S. between three men led to the shooting.

The shooter has been identified as Marquis Leonard Herring,26. Herring has been charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder. Possible additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation according to police.

The two victims have been identified as Alair J. Moncrieffe, 32, and Timothy Lemar Marshall, 50.