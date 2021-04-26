Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

2 people injured after Courtney Campbell Causeway rollover crash

items.[0].image.alt
City of Clearwater - Public Safety
Courtney-Campbell-Causeway-crash-CITY-OF-CLEARWATER.jpg
Posted at 2:34 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 15:56:51-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two people were injured after a rollover crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Monday afternoon.

Clearwater Police said the two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Dr. Kiran C. Patel Boulevard.

Courtney-Campbell-Causeway-crash-CITY-OF-CLEARWATER.jpg

Two people, whose identities have not been released, were transported to a local hospital. One of the individuals was transported with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Eastbound traffic had to be diverted at McMullen Booth, and westbound traffic was down to only one lane.

The Clearwater Police Department said the Courtney Campbell Causeway is now reopened.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.