2 people injured after Courtney Campbell Causeway rollover crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two people were injured after a rollover crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Monday afternoon.

Clearwater Police said the two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Dr. Kiran C. Patel Boulevard.

City of Clearwater - Public Safety

Two people, whose identities have not been released, were transported to a local hospital. One of the individuals was transported with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Eastbound traffic had to be diverted at McMullen Booth, and westbound traffic was down to only one lane.

The Clearwater Police Department said the Courtney Campbell Causeway is now reopened.

