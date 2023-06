PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two minors were stabbed during a drug exchange in Oldsmar.

Detectives said the robbery, which involved four minors total, occurred at 3685 Tampa Road. After the victims were stabbed, they drove to a PNC Bank on U.S. 19 and called 911.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office added that all injuries are non-life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.