2 killed after speeding Ferrari crosses median, hits another vehicle head-on in Pinellas Park: Police

Pinellas Park Police said two people inside a Ferrari were killed instantly on Sunday night after the vehicle crossed a median and hit a vehicle heading in the opposite direction head-on.
Posted at 5:55 AM, Aug 29, 2022
According to police, the Ferrari was speeding eastbound on Bryan Dairy Road when it crossed the median for unknown reasons. It crashed head-on into a sedan that was driving westbound.

It happened just before 9:45 p.m.

The driver and passenger in the Ferrari were killed instantly, police said. The people inside the other vehicle were injured, but police said the injuries aren't life-threatening.

No other information has been released at this time.

