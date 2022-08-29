2 killed after speeding Ferrari crosses median, hits another vehicle head-on in Pinellas Park: Police

Pinellas Park Police said two people inside a Ferrari were killed instantly on Sunday night after the vehicle crossed a median and hit another car heading in the opposite direction head-on.

According to police, the Ferrari was speeding eastbound on Bryan Dairy Road when it crossed the median for unknown reasons. It crashed head-on into a sedan that was driving westbound.

It happened just before 9:45 p.m.

The driver and passenger in the Ferrari were killed instantly, police said. The people inside the other vehicle were injured, but police said the injuries aren't life-threatening.

No other information has been released at this time.

Pinellas Park Police