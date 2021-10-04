Watch
2 killed, 1 injured in Pinellas Park shooting

PD: "No threat to the community or citizens"
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 6:26 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 06:26:33-04

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Two people were killed and a third was injured early Monday morning in a shooting, Pinellas Park Police said.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 3300 block of 122nd Avenue at 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three people with multiple gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said the injured victim was taken to a local hospital. Police have not released information on their condition at this time.

The police department said there is no threat to the community at this time.

No other information has been released.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

