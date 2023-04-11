2 injured after wrong way driver triggers 3-car crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two drivers were injured after a car traveled down the wrong side of the road early Tuesday morning.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m., which occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Druid Road.

An initial investigation revealed that a car traveling north crossed into the wrong lanes, subsequently crashing into another car. A third vehicle was also involved after the initial accident.

The first two drivers involved in the crash were injured and transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment.

It is unclear at this time if the third driver was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.