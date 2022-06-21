Watch
2 injured, 1 critically in St. Petersburg boat crash

Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 21, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said two people were injured, one critically, in a boat crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, the boat crash happened around 3 p.m. near 4th Avenue North and Sunset Drive North. First responders said the 15-foot flat boat collided with the rocks and seawall near that intersection.

Two people were on the boat at the time of the crash. One of those people was taken by ambulance to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and is in critical condition. The other person on the boat was treated for minor injuries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating the crash.

