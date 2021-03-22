2 houses evacuated due to gas leak in Clearwater, officials say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officials are on the scene of a gas leak in Clearwater.

Clearwater police, Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Gas are on the scene of a gas leak at Drew Street and Highland Avenue. They said they got the call around 2:30 p.m.

A 2-inch mainline was breached in the middle of the intersection.

All lanes of Drew Street and Highland Avenue are closed at and near the intersection.

Two houses have been evacuated nearby as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

