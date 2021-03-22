Menu

Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

2 houses evacuated due to gas leak in Clearwater, officials say

items.[0].videoTitle
Officials are on the scene of a gas leak in Clearwater.
Covering Pinellas County
Posted at 3:27 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 17:36:37-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officials are on the scene of a gas leak in Clearwater.

Clearwater police, Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Gas are on the scene of a gas leak at Drew Street and Highland Avenue. They said they got the call around 2:30 p.m.

A 2-inch mainline was breached in the middle of the intersection.

All lanes of Drew Street and Highland Avenue are closed at and near the intersection.

Two houses have been evacuated nearby as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, get the latest updates on ABC Action News

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin