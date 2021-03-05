2 dead, 1 critical after crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police say two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a crash between a motorcycle and SUV early Friday morning.

Police say 4th Street South from 9th Avenue South to 11 Avenue South is closed while they investigate. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, which will be closed for several hours.

The crash happened before 4:30 a.m. Police say the motorcyclist died at the scene and three people from the SUV were taken to the hospital. One person died at the hospital and another is in critical condition.

No other information has been released at this time.

Story developing, stay with ABC Action News for updates