2 children injured after getting hit by car on Halloween night in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two children were injured after they were hit by a car on Halloween night in Pinellas County.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said officers arrived at 52nd Street North and 80th Terrace North around 8:26 p.m. after reports of a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians.

Officers then learned that the two 5-year-olds were hit by a gray Hyundai Kona traveling south on 52nd Street North after they darted across the road.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police added that speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.

Both children were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

