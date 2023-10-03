2 charged, including 1 minor, after accidental shooting in Seminole

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a call at the Seminole Community Center after reports that a person had been shot on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the victim, Hayden Fogerty, 20, and a 17-year-old were at the Seminole Community Center smoking marijuana.

PSCO said Fogerty was handling a gun when it accidentally went off, striking the victim in the face.

Fogerty and the 17-year-old admitted to trying to hide the gun and the shell casing by throwing it in a nearby pond, police said. The gun was then recovered from the pond by police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. Fogerty was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The 17-year-old was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence and was taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center (PJAC).

This is an ongoing investigation; please check back for further details.