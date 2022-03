KENNETH CITY, Fla. — Dozens of apartments at a Kenneth City complex were impacted by a two-alarm fire late on Wednesday night.

Crews arrived at the Ashford Bayside complex after 11 p.m. Officials said the fire impacted 30 to 40 apartments, it's not clear at this time how many residents are displaced.

No injuries were reported.

