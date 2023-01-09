$2.7M safety project underway in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is getting started on a $2.7 million project in St. Petersburg Monday morning.

The year-long undertaking aims at improving pedestrian safety and walkability on 4th Street.

FDOT is starting with drainage improvements in the area, which begins Monday and will take about two weeks.

Then they will move on to construct curb extensions at 10 intersections along 4th Street to extend the sidewalk or curb line out into the parking lot. It will narrow the roadway and give pedestrians more space.

"It's been very successful in terms of reducing crashes and slowing down traffic," said Kris Carson with FDOT.

The City of St. Petersburg said these improvements will make the city safer and more walkable.

“This project is part of a focused strategy that has been implemented successfully on many other roadways in Downtown St. Petersburg over the past two decades,” Transportation and Parking Manager Director Evan Mory said.

For the next two weeks, 4th Avenue South will be closed.

Instead, you can head west on 3rd Avenue South or south on 5th Street South.

You can sign up to receive lane closure alerts here.

FDOT expects construction to finish in early 2024.