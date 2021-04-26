19-year-old arrested for stabbing 2 women in Largo followed victims home, police say

LARGO, Fla. — A 19-year-old man facing murder charges for stabbing two women to death in Largo early Monday morning followed them home and got in through a bedroom window, according to an arrest affidavit. Police say at this time the attack appears to be random.

Police say Sage Curry followed the women to their home in the 1000 block of 8th Ave NW after seeing them out in public. Police say he got inside through a bedroom window and attacked the first victim while she was sleeping.

The attack woke up the second victim who tried to defend the first victim. Police say she attempted to fight Curry off, causing an injury to his hand. She suffered fatal stab wounds while trying to protect the first victim.

Police say Curry eventually left the home and went to a neighbor to ask for help for the injury he got from the second victim.

In an affidavit, police say Curry told them he stabbed the women multiple times with the "sharpest knife he could find."

Curry also admitted to rolling one of the victims off of a couch to make it look like an accident before he left the home, according to the affidavit.

Police say there is no known relationship between Curry and the victims at this time. Detectives continue to investigate.

Curry is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The identity of the victims is not being released at this time.