18-year-old charged with vehicular homicide after Dunedin crash kills 75-year-old woman

DUNEDIN, Fla. — An 18-year-old is facing a vehicular homicide charge after authorities say he was speeding when he ran a red light and caused a fatal crash on Wednesday night.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Dominic Rampi, 18, was speeding on Belcher Road when he ran a red light at Curlew Road. The crash killed Marion Miller, 75.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m.

Miller was driving eastbound on Curlew Road when she was T-boned by Rampi in the intersection, authorities said. Her car then hit a vehicle driven by Rachel Worley, 38, who was not injured.

After the crash, Miller was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said speed and impairment both appear to be factors. Additional charges are pending.

Rampi was taken to the hospital for injuries that aren't life-threatening. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Thursday morning.

Online records show that Rampi got three speeding tickets in Pinellas County in 2022. A citation from one of the tickets, given in January 2022, said Rampi was driving 85 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone.

"When I asked Dominic why he was speeding, he stated that he was heading to a friend's house," the citation said. "Dominic did not seem to think it was a big deal that he was going 40 over the posted speed."