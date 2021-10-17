17-year-old shot, killed after pointing 'military-style rifle' at officers in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was killed by officers after they said he pointed a rifle at them in Tarpon Springs Saturday night.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., the police department received several calls in reference to a person dressed all in black walking down Pinellas Ave., in the area of Tarpon Ave., with a military-style rifle. Witnesses said the teen was pointing the rifle at people driving by.

Officers later located the teen near the intersection of Tarpon Ave. and Pinellas Ave.

The teen pointed the rifle at several cars and at responding officers. Two officers fired 12 rounds at the teen, police said.

The officers immediately began administering first aid. The teen was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, police said.

Officers said when they got close to the teen, they discovered the military-style rifle was actually an airsoft gun, which shoots plastic BBs.

Police said the teen has had 22 different interactions with law enforcement. Eleven with other Pinellas County law enforcement agencies and 11 with the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

The teen also had two felony arrests in his past: Battery on a school board employee in 2017 and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 2018.

At this time, the two officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office are actively investigating this case.