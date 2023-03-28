Watch Now
17-year-old killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run

fatal tarpon springs hit and run.png
WFTS
Posted at 8:30 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 08:31:13-04

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs Police are looking for a pickup truck after a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim, a 17-year-old girl from Pompano Beach, was crossing U.S. 19 near Klosterman Road when she was hit. The truck believed to be a 2014-2017 silver Toyota Tundra, left the scene, according to police.

fatal tarpon springs hit and run 2.png

The truck was last seen traveling northbound on U.S. 19. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. John Gibson or Officer Steve Gassen at 727-938-2849.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

