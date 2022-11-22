17-year-old faces charges for crash that killed 2 teenagers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police said the driver who caused a deadly crash has been arrested and charged as an adult for killing two of her passengers.

The crash happened on Aug. 6 around 12:30 a.m. on 11th Avenue South in St. Pete.

Police said the driver ran off the roadway and crashed into a power pole.

Police arrested 17-year-old Nikia Killens for two counts of driving without a license causing death. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

The mother of Nikia Killens is also facing charges for allowing her unlicensed daughter to operate her vehicle, causing death.

"We want to get across the fact that when crashes like this happen, this is a tragedy that should have never happened and there were two people that played a role in that happening. First, the driver who did not have a license and the mother who allowed her to drive that vehicle," said Sgt. Michael Schade with the St. Pete Police Department.

The crash killed 18-year-old Brice Lewis and 14-year-old Shaariyah Brown.

Alfrieda Lewis

Brice's mother, Alfrieda Lewis, agreed with the charges.

"I believe if you do a crime, you should do the time," said Lewis.

Brice's mother said her son wanted to pursue a career in videography. She described him as creative, ambitious, and unique.

"It's tragic. It is an unexplainable pain and grief that is in my heart every day. Brice was my world," she added.

Michelle Roberts said her daughter, Shaariyah, was a joy and had many friends.

"She had one of the sweetest personalities," she said. "I just want people to realize their actions and their mistakes. Everyone should be held accountable for everything."

Michelle Roberts

The two mothers now share similar grief. They urge everyone to realize a vehicle is not a toy. It can destroy lives in a matter of moments.

"I feel lost. Many of my days, I feel like somebody just ripped my heart out. I'm heartbroken," said Alfrieda.

Police said the 17-year-old driver only suffered minor injuries following the crash.