16-year-old seriously injured after his scooter collides with car

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured Monday night after he crashed his scooter into a car at a Clearwater intersection.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a traffic crash with serious injuries at 5:33 p.m. at Seminole Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The 16-year-old boy crashed the motorized scooter into a Chevrolet Equinox at that intersection. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.