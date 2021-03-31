Menu

16-year-old bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run

WFTS
Covering Pinellas County
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 09:59:51-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police are searching for a driver who hit a 16-year-old bicyclist on Tuesday night and left the scene.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a black four-door sedan. The teenager was in a crosswalk at Keene Road and Flagler Avenue when he was hit around 10:40 p.m.

The bicyclist was taken to All Children's Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police say. He was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

