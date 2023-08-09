Watch Now
15-year-old in critical condition after being shot in St. Pete

Posted at 10:23 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 10:23:25-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in St. Pete early Wednesday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of 17th Avenue South. They added that the boy arrived at a local hospital around 6:44 a.m., describing the wound as "life-threatening."

Detectives said they are still in the early stages of the investigation. There is still no update on the boy's condition at this time.

Anyone with information should call St. Pete Police at 727-893-7780.

