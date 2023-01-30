Watch Now
13-year-old dies after getting hit by motorcycle in St. Pete

Posted at 9:39 AM, Jan 30, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy passed away from his injuries after he was hit by a motorcycle early Sunday morning.

St. Petersburg Police Department said that around 12:35 a.m., the motorcycle was traveling south on 28th Street North when it collided with a pedestrian near 110th Avenue North.

The pedestrian, later identified as Ethan Martin, was crossing east on 28th Street North towards a group of people on the other side of the road.

Police said Martin passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition but is stable.

Police said the crash is still being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

