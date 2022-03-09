13 arrested in multi-agency human trafficking operation in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force said a multi-agency operation conducted near the end of February ended with more than a dozen arrests including six who will face human trafficking charges.

St. Petersburg Police said the operation "targeted sellers and buyers of sexual acts and those who prey on underaged children" and that it was launched to identify and help trafficking victims in the Tampa Bay area.

Among the charges, six will face human trafficking charges, five face charges for offering to commit prostitution or soliciting prostitution, and two were charged with traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity.

The task force was made up of members of agencies including Homeland Security, St. Petersburg Police, FDLE, Tampa Police, Largo Police, and others.