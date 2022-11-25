Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

12th annual Shopapalooza Festival kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26 at Vinoy Park

Festival will feature 350+ local vendors
The 12th annual Shopapalooza kicks off Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m. and will feature 350 local vendors.
12th annual Shopapalooza Festival LOCALSHOPS 1.jpg
Posted at 6:50 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 06:50:57-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 12th annual Shopapalooza kicks off Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 350 local vendors.

It will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Vinoy Park in downtown St. Petersburg.


RELATED: Shopapalooza is the highlight of the year for many small businesses

It is all about shopping locally! While the event will feature more than 350 local vendors, it will also have music and food.

St. Pete Youth Farm and Jump for kids are the nonprofits this year.

It is free admission to shop. For more information about the vendors, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.