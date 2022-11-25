12th annual Shopapalooza Festival kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26 at Vinoy Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 12th annual Shopapalooza kicks off Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 350 local vendors.

It will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Vinoy Park in downtown St. Petersburg.



It is all about shopping locally! While the event will feature more than 350 local vendors, it will also have music and food.

St. Pete Youth Farm and Jump for kids are the nonprofits this year.

It is free admission to shop. For more information about the vendors, click here.