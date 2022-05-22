12-year-old girl shot in the leg outside of Childs Park Recreation and Fitness Center

A CHILD WAS INJURED IN A SHOOTING OUTSIDE OF A REC CENTER IN ST PETERSBURG. — A child was injured in a shooting outside of a rec center in St Petersburg. Police say that at about 9:35 p.m. they responded to shots fired call at Childs Park Recreation and Fitness Center at 4301 11th Avenue South. When the officer arrived, he saw a 12-year-old girl struck by a bullet in her leg. She was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

A suspect has not been arrested.

