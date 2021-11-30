11-year-old St. Petersburg student dazzles teachers by creating his own addictive video game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kingston James just might be the youngest video game designer in Tampa Bay.

The 11-year-old star student at Florida Virtual School is in a middle-school coding club there.

But even his teachers were surprised when they found out Kingston, in a mere 48 hours of personal time, created "Inversion," a deceptively tricky, and very addictive, video game.

He'd never coded and created a video game before in his life. Heck, he was a Lego guy, but even those skills came in handy.

"[Creating it] was pretty hard," he says with a smile. "There was a lot of trial and error."

Kingston's teacher Peggy Thomas says Kingston is a true leader in the coding club, but just you wait: "We are seeing a huge, huge increase in kids like Kingston interested in these programs."

To play Inversion, click here.

For more information about the Florida Virtual School, visit this website.

To learn more about the Hour of Code program, click here.