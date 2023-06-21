1 seriously injured in Clearwater crash, car fire; police suspect alcohol involvement

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A driver is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle car crash and subsequent fire in Clearwater on Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Sunset Point Road. Police suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

According to a press release, the 24-year-old driver crashed a 2016 Honda Pilot into a divider, the driver was ejected, and then the car burst into flames.

The driver was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with injuries that might be life-threatening, according to police.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes for several hours.

No other information has been released at this time.