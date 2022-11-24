Watch Now
1 person seriously injured in Thursday morning fire in Dunedin

Posted at 2:51 PM, Nov 24, 2022
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a Thursday morning fire in Dunedin.

Dunedin Fire Rescue said the first call about the fire came in at 9:10 a.m. Firefighters went to the address on the 1600 block of Lakeview Lane and found a large fire in the single-story home.

Firefighters said one person was lying outside of the residence and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A second person was treated at the scene for their injuries.

The fire was extinguished and the fire is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal.

