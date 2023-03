CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater officials responded to a shooting inside the Surf Style store Tuesday night.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue and Clearwater Police both responded to the shooting at 315 South Gulfview Blvd around 8 p.m. Authorities said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a breaking news story.