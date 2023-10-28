Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

1 person injured in I-275 crash

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 1:45 PM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 13:45:35-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a crash on I-275 at milepost 17 on Saturday.

According to FHP, a 37-year-old woman from Clearwater was traveling southbound on I-275 when another driver cut her off.

FHP said the driver steered to the left and into the center median, causing the vehicle to collide with a concrete traffic barrier and overturn multiple times, coming to a stop in the outside lane of I-275.

Authorities said the driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other information is available; please check back for further details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.