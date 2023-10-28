1 person injured in I-275 crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a crash on I-275 at milepost 17 on Saturday.

According to FHP, a 37-year-old woman from Clearwater was traveling southbound on I-275 when another driver cut her off.

FHP said the driver steered to the left and into the center median, causing the vehicle to collide with a concrete traffic barrier and overturn multiple times, coming to a stop in the outside lane of I-275.

Authorities said the driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other information is available; please check back for further details.