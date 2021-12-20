Watch
1 person feared dead following stairwell collapse in Clearwater parking garage

Authorities in Clearwater are on the scene of a stairwell collapse in a parking garage.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 20:25:23-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person is feared to be dead following a stairwell collapse in a parking garage in Clearwater on Monday, Clearwater Fire Rescue said.

Officials said the collapse happened around 12:30 p.m. when workers were conducting some stairwell repairs at a parking garage on Enterprise Road. One worker was able to get away, however, officials said one person was trapped.

A private contractor will remain on the scene Monday night. Clearwater Fire Rescue said the contractor is trying to secure equipment to begin dismantling the stairwell from the top, down before any recovery process can begin.

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are on the scene, as well.

The city's Planning and Development Department is researching the permitting and construction history of the parking garage. It is hoped those records will be made available Tuesday.

