1 person feared dead following stairwell collapse in Clearwater parking garage

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person is feared to be dead following a stairwell collapse in a parking garage in Clearwater on Monday, Clearwater Fire Rescue said.

Officials said the collapse happened around 12:30 p.m. when workers were conducting some stairwell repairs at a parking garage on Enterprise Road. One worker was able to get away, however, officials said one person was trapped.

Division Chief John Klinefelter briefs the media on the technical rescue call related to a stairwell collapse in a parking garage on Enterprise Road. pic.twitter.com/xEc5qYmS3T — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) December 20, 2021

A private contractor will remain on the scene Monday night. Clearwater Fire Rescue said the contractor is trying to secure equipment to begin dismantling the stairwell from the top, down before any recovery process can begin.

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are on the scene, as well.

The city's Planning and Development Department is researching the permitting and construction history of the parking garage. It is hoped those records will be made available Tuesday.

