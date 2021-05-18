1 killed in shooting at Idle Spur Saloon in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police say one person is dead and officers are searching for a suspect after a shooting at Idle Spur Saloon overnight.

According to police, the shooting happened just before midnight. When police arrived at the scene they found the victim, identified as 23-year-old Da'Jon Dre'Shaud Tennell with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect approached Tennell in the parking lot and shot him. They say it appears Tennell was the intended target.

Cleveland Street is closed while police investigate.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Clearwater Police Homicide Unit.

No other information has been released at this time.

