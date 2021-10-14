Watch
1 killed, another critically injured in Pinellas Park hit-and-run

Pinellas Park Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early on Thursday morning. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-pinellas/1-killed-another-critically-injured-in-pinellas-park-hit-and-run
Posted at 6:03 AM, Oct 14, 2021
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early on Thursday morning.

Police said around 2:45 a.m. officers responded to a crash at 62nd Ave N and 55th St. involving a motorcycle and a red Chevrolet Camaro.

Officers said at the scene they found a man and woman, who were on the motorcycle, suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to a local hospital where the woman was pronounced dead and where the man remains in critical condition.

Police said after the initial crash with the motorcycle, the driver of the Camaro then crashed into the church building of Our Lady of Good Hope. The driver then ran away from the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

The church building sustained damage but officers said no one was inside at the time.

Anyone with information on the crash or Camaro driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-973-TIPS) or the Pinellas Park Police Department (727-369-7864).

While authorities investigate, 62nd Ave is closed between 53rd St and 58th St.

