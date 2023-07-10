1 dead in Largo house fire

LARGO, Fla. — A 59-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Largo on Sunday night, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the home at 10422 116th Avenue North just before 10:30 p.m. Firefighters from Largo and Seminole were actively fighting the fire when deputies arrived, authorities said.

According to a press release, when firefighters forced their way inside through the front door, they found Thomas Shook, 59, lying on the floor.

Shook was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the fire doesn't appear suspicious at this time.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine Shook's cause of death.