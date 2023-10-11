1 dead following 'suspicious' house fire in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person died after a house fire in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said around 12:30 a.m., crews arrived at the house in the 6500 block of Pasadena Avenue South after receiving reports of the fire.

The fire was then extinguished without any incident, but the structure was so unstable that firefighters weren't able to conduct a detailed search of the home until daylight. The victim was found during the later search.

Officials said investigators are still working on the scene and that the cause of the fire is considered suspicious at this time.