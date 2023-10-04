1 dead after Wednesday shooting in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police detectives said a Wednesday shooting is now a homicide.

Officers went to the 3900 block of 13th Avenue South around noon Wednesday after reports of shots in the area.

When police arrived, the shooting victim, Terrance Hill, 36, was found and had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced dead.

SPPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.