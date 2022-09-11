1 dead after pickup truck runs into bicyclist: FHP

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man has been pronounced dead after getting hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning, police said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated that the 64-year-old man was riding his bike on 62nd Avenue North when the driver of a 2022 Toyota Tacoma collided with him. The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver, identified as Nicholas Carusotti, 29, allegedly continued driving a short distance until he got out of the truck and tried to leave on foot.

Pinellas Park Police located Carusotti and determined that he was impaired. FHP troopers arrested him later on for leaving the scene of a crash involving death and DUI manslaughter.