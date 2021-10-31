1 dead, 4 others injured following shooting at outdoor boxing event in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — One person was killed and four others are injured after a shooting at the Skyway Plaza in St. Pete Saturday night.

Police said around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1079 62nd Avenue South where there was a temporary outdoor boxing ring set up in the back of the parking lot. Police said around 200 people were at the event.

St. Pete Police

An altercation between two groups happened and several shots were fired, police said. One man died from his injuries and four other people also had gunshot injuries.

Detectives questioned several people.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.