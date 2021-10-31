Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

1 dead, 4 others injured following shooting at outdoor boxing event in St. Pete

items.[0].image.alt
John Pellizzari
St Pete Shooting at 60th.jpg
St Pete Shooting SPPD 1.jpg
Posted at 10:01 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 10:44:01-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — One person was killed and four others are injured after a shooting at the Skyway Plaza in St. Pete Saturday night.

Police said around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1079 62nd Avenue South where there was a temporary outdoor boxing ring set up in the back of the parking lot. Police said around 200 people were at the event.

St Pete Shooting SPPD 1.jpg

An altercation between two groups happened and several shots were fired, police said. One man died from his injuries and four other people also had gunshot injuries.

Detectives questioned several people.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information