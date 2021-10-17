Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

1 dead, 2 others injured following crash in St. Pete

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 6:21 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 18:21:41-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in St. Pete Sunday morning.

St. Pete police said at 9:51 a.m., a Ford Mustang and a black Ford Excursion crashed at the intersection of 49th Street North and 5th Avenue North.

A passenger in the Mustang was killed and two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Mustang, 25-year-old Dominic Dangelo, was arrested for a DUI.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The roadway was closed during the investigation for several hours, but it is now reopened.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information