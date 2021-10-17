1 dead, 2 others injured following crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in St. Pete Sunday morning.

St. Pete police said at 9:51 a.m., a Ford Mustang and a black Ford Excursion crashed at the intersection of 49th Street North and 5th Avenue North.

A passenger in the Mustang was killed and two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Mustang, 25-year-old Dominic Dangelo, was arrested for a DUI.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The roadway was closed during the investigation for several hours, but it is now reopened.