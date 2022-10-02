1 dead, 2 in critical condition, following St. Pete crash with 3 teenagers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person is dead, and two are in critical condition after a car crash in St. Pete on Sunday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. about a vehicle burglary in progress at 2998 58th Avenue North, where one suspect was taken into custody.

PCSO stated that their flight unit located three unrelated suspects in the same area attempting to break into other vehicles before they were successful with a 2016 Maserati that was parked in a driveway near 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street North.

Deputies stated that the driver, 15, used his shirt to open the door of the Maserati, which was unlocked and had the keys inside. The other two suspects, 15 and 16, followed into the car.

The three teenagers then allegedly headed east on 62nd Street North with no headlights on, and when deputies attempted to stop the car, the driver accelerated. Deputies did not pursue the car.

PCSO said the driver then lost control when he drove over a curb and hit a business sign before the car flipped. The 15-year-old passenger passed away at the scene, while the 16-year-old passenger and 15-year-old driver were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Since the suspects of the crash are juveniles, ABC Action News will not be naming them.