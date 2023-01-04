Zephyrhills woman delivers hearing aids to Puerto Rico

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Zephyrhills woman delivered a life-changing gift to people living in Puerto Rico this holiday season. We’re talking about the gift of sound.

Melinda Shaffer of the Zephyrhills Miracle-Ear helped to distribute hearing aids to more than 100 people in need.

“It was life-changing for us and life-changing for them as well,” said Shaffer.

Those receiving the hearing aids ranged in age from seniors to teenagers.

“They would say things like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can hear myself walk, I can hear myself talk, I didn’t know what I was missing before,’” said Shaffer. “It made me feel really incredible. We had tears of joy, and [they] wanted to know exactly who to thank.”

The hearing aids were made possible thanks to $11,000 in donations from Zephyrhills staff and patients.

“We wanted to help them in time for Christmas,” said Shaffer.

Shaffer said she completely forgot about the language barrier because hugs and smiles are universal.

“A light had turned on. Even in their eyes, you could see the spark came on, and their personality changed,” she said.

Now back in Zephyrhills, Shaffer said she will never forget the people she met and the impact her profession had on their lives.

“Those people that we fit, they actually came out even in the days after they were already fit because they wanted to say goodbye to us, and they wanted to make sure they thanked us again,” said Shaffer.