Suspect critically injured in domestic-related arson in Zephyrhills, authorities say

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said an early morning fire in Zephyrhills on Tuesday was domestic-related arson.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is at the hospital in critical condition, and two other adults suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening.

The full extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

PCSO said everyone involved knows each other but didn't release any more information on how they know each other.

Pasco Fire Rescue

The fire happened at a home in the 7000 block of Boxer Round Place.

Just before 8:30 a.m., fire rescue said the fire was knocked down and is now under investigation. It's unclear what time the fire started.