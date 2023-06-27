Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Suspect critically injured in domestic-related arson in Zephyrhills, authorities say

Two other adults were suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening
Zephyrhills house fire.jpg
WFTS
Zephyrhills house fire.jpg
Zhills fire 3.jpg
Zhills fire 2.jpg
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 10:11:01-04

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said an early morning fire in Zephyrhills on Tuesday was domestic-related arson.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is at the hospital in critical condition, and two other adults suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening.

The full extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

PCSO said everyone involved knows each other but didn't release any more information on how they know each other.

Zhills fire.jpg

The fire happened at a home in the 7000 block of Boxer Round Place.

Just before 8:30 a.m., fire rescue said the fire was knocked down and is now under investigation. It's unclear what time the fire started.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.